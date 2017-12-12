Customer leaves $2,000 tip at Arizona diner

It was an early Christmas present for the staff at a diner in Arizona.A simple breakfast resulted in a $2,000 tip from one generous customer.

It was a typical busy breakfast rush at the 5 & Diner, except for one extraordinary customer. A stranger ordered eggs and bacon and left behind a lot more than the $17 he owed for his food.

It was a tip that made the restaurant employee rub her eyes and take a second look.

“When you look at it you think, ‘Oh, $200′ … but no, it was $2,000,” said Delia Meek, a manager at the diner. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that one. You hear about it on the news but never think it’ll happen to you.”

Along with the generous tip was a message that made every employee’s day: “Please split with the whole staff, Merry Christmas!”

It ended up being $222 a person.

“It takes a lot of weight off their shoulders; $200 makes a big difference on bus boy pay or cooks’ pay or hostess. So, $200, it makes your week,” Meek said.

The act of kindness has been contagious. Other customers also stepping up with generous tips after hearing about the kind stranger.

“I just got one for $200, and it almost made me cry,” Meek said.

Author: (KNXV/CNN)