Car fire at Collier state probation office ruled arson

A car burst into flames early Tuesday morning at the State Probation Office for Collier County State on Airport-Pulling Road.

The fire marshal is continuing the investigation, but the preliminary findings were ruled arson, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. The state is planning to press charges.

Mylee Van Tol witnessed the flames coming from the car.

“Oh my gosh it was engulfed, kept popping like explosions popping and popping,” Van Tol said.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Rachel Ravina