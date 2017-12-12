Busy Collier Creek in Marco Island needs dredge after Irma

Collier County Commissioners approved funds in a unanimous vote to clean out sand pushed into Collier Creek by Hurricane Irma.

Boats haven’t been able to use the pass since the storm hit through three months ago.

Irma caused significant damage from tidal forces in the area, causing sand and debris to fill the creek where water once was.

Daniel High of Rose Marina says a third of boat traffic on Marco Island uses Collier Creek and he’s worried about them getting stuck or hitting debris.

“If someone is thrown out of the boat they’re quickly separated from their boat because of the current and the tides,” said High. And then get pulled through the broken sea wall underneath the Villa de Marco condominiums.

The creek also posing dangers to business. Commercial boats that entertain tourists are taking a hit with fewer customers.

High said, “They’re coming up with different itineraries but collier creek is one of the main prefered routes for those businesses.”

But help is on the way and you could be the one paying if you go to a business that uses tourism tax.

The city will pull $1 million dollars from the tourist development council to get started, but hope to get reimbursed by FEMA.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

