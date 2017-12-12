9 Christmas hacks to decrease stress

A 2015 health-line survey found that over 60 percent of people find the holiday season stressful. The greatest cause of stress was finances, followed by healthy eating, picking the right gift, and scheduling.

What are your plans for Christmas?

Shopping … wrapping … prepping … holidays can be stressful! But we have hacks to make Christmas a breeze.

Use double-sided tape when wrapping presents for a cleaner look, and a wine crate for organization.

Put frosting into condiment bottles for easy cookie decorating, and use candy canes as card holders, according to goodhousekeeping.com

If you’re hosting a Christmas meal, Tesco-living suggests checking your dishwasher for a plate-warming setting to keep the oven free.

Wrap your bottles in a wet paper towel and place them in the freezer to chill drinks quickly, and if you place your ice cream inside a plastic bag, it will keep it soft and easier to scoop.

And for the adults, make a Christmas tree out of Jell-O shots or add liquor to make an extra warm apple cider.

The number of long-distance trips during the Christmas and New Year season increases by 23 percent compared to the rest of the year, according to the Bureau of Transportation. 91 percent of travel during this time is done by driving, so consider staying off the roads and having fun at home this year.

Author: Ivanhoe Newswire