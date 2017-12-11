Protesters oppose immigration act 287(g) in Collier County

Protesters say the time to speak up is now over the increase of hate crimes in our nation.

“I believe it’s wrong and I’m here to let the sheriff know that we will not stand for 287(g), we demand an end to 287(g),” said Angela Cisneros whis is just one of a dozen chanting for change an end to the 287(g) program in Collier County, “In the anti-immigrant climate that we’re in, that should not be happening”

The program allows law enforcement to check the immigration status of those they arrest.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says the goal of the program started in 2007 is to keep you safe.

Over the last decade law enforcement has had about 6,000 immigrant cases and 38,000 crime violations.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said, “A significant number of those 38,000 kinds of crimes include from violent felony crimes such as murder, rape, human smuggling, drug trafficking, sex crimes involving children, victims and many more.”

But still, many people oppose it saying it causes many immigrants to live in fear, that the program incriminates immigrants and is using too many tax dollars, and is affecting our next generation.

Araceli Gomez is a social worker who meets with undocumented immigrants, everyday, “We’re creating adults who are going to have issues with anxiety, with pressure, with separation anxiety, with under performance with how mental health is impacted today.”

And with all the concerns, the sheriff’s office addressed people today, saying the program isn’t racially biased and is intended to catch real criminals.

The program has withstood legal challenges to date. It’s a jail based program that determines lawful presence.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

