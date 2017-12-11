Missing Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer found dead

Edo, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer, was found dead, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is heartbroken to report that K9 Edo has been located in North Port and is… Posted by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 11, 2017

Edo had been missing since Saturday evening, and it’s unclear how the dog escaped, according to the sheriff’s office. Edo had been with the sheriff’s office for two years.

Sheriff Bill Prummell thanked the community for their support in the search.

“This was not the outcome we had hoped for, and our thoughts and prayers are with the handler and his family at this time,” Prummell said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared their condolences on Facebook:

Condolences to our brothers and sisters with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office as they mourn the loss of K9 Edo. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

RIP K9 Edo.

MORE: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K9 missing

CORRECTION: In an earlier version of this story CCSO provided an incorrect date Edo went missing. He went missing Saturday.