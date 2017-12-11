Michigan man, 63, killed in Lee County crash

A 63-year-old man died in a crash Monday afternoon on Alico Road near Gator Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Nissan Versa was hit by a 2001 Volvo TTL driven by Radel Garay Gonzalez, 35, of Lehigh Acres. David Joseph Fons, 63, of Brighton, Michigan was approaching Gator Road in the left turn lane, and Gonzalez was traveling westbound in the inside lane. According to the crash report, both drivers were approaching a red light.

Fons attempted to make a left turn at the intersection while Gonzalez continued traveling westbound on Alico Road. Therefore, Fons struck the front of Gonzalez’s vehicle.

The Nissan Versa rotated counter clockwise and came to a final rest facing southwest in the westbound lanes of Alico Road. The Volvo departed off of the Nissan Versa and traveled northwest on the outside grass shoulder. The Volvo came to final rest facing west on the north shoulder of Alico Road.

The crash happened around 2:05 p.m., the FHP said. The lanes west of Lee Road were closed for 4.5 hours.

At this time, no charges have been given.