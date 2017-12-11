Man convicted of killing Punta Gorda toddler to face sentencing

A man found guilty of beating and killing a toddler will learn his fate Monday morning.

Keith Wilson, 46, was convicted on Oct. 18 of second-degree murder in the 1999 killing of 3-year-old Pilar Rodriguez. Her body was never found.

Wilson was arrested in 2013 after new evidence resurfaced against him. He disputed witness testimonies multiple times while on the stand.

Melissa Harding-Jones, Pilar’s babysitter testified Wilson told her he put her body in a garbage bag and buried her. She admitted to initally lying to police, but hoped her testimony would result in a lighter sentence. She faces up to 30 years in prison.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

