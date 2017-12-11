Fort Myers police need help identifying 7-Eleven robbery suspect

The Fort Myers Police Department is attempting to identify a person wanted in connection to a 7-Eleven robbery investigation.

According to police, the store at 2265 Colonial Boulevard was bobbed on December 4. The suspect in the surveillance photo walked into the store and told the clerk he had a weapon.

After taking cash from the register they fled eastbound towards Solomon Boulevard on foot.

He is described as a male, approximately 50 years of age with scruffy salt and pepper facial hair, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap with white logo, gray jeans, and black sneakers.

If you know this person’s identity, police ask you to forward any information to Detective Daniel Morency at 239-321-7741 or [email protected]

Writer: WINK News