Former Cape Coral Mayor fights to support domestic abuse victims

Fighting for domestic violence victims, former Cape Coral Mayor Marni Sawicki says the murder-suicide over the weekend hits close to home.

She says Madonna Pierce McGuire did everything right. She got a no contact order but her husband didn’t stay away and it cost her life.

Sawicki said, “Law enforcement have to wait until something’s done but when something’s done it could be something like this”

Police found two people dead inside a Southwest Cape Coral home Saturday.

They say Jason McGuire shot and killed his wife madonna before turning the gun on himself.

But just two weeks ago police arrested Jason McGuire for threatening his wife with a hammer. She even told police she feared for her life and took out a restraining order on her husband.

So how did he get so close?

“We need an overhaul of the entire judicial system, how we handle domestic violence cases,” Sawicki said, adding, a case like this is personal. She herself a victim of domestic violence.

“For the most part, it’s being aware of my surroundings looking before I get out of my car, all those things. But no, no one feels safe .” Sawicki like Madonna McGuire has a restraining order against her abuser. But she says more needs to be done. “Lobbying. Changing some of the laws at the federal level… Training for law enforcement.”

“It doesn’t matter about the victim, it doesn’t matter how many times they’ve gone back… What matters is why did he do it and we don’t really have that conversation,” said Sawicki.

If you’re a domestic violence victim who needs someone to talk to, here’s where you can call:

Lee County – (239) 939-3112

Charlotte County – (941) 627-6000

Collier County – (239) 775-1101

