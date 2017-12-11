School bus crash blocks portion of Buckingham Road in Lee County

A crash Monday morning involving a school bus completely blocked a portion of Buckingham Road in both directions, the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:11 a.m. at the intersection of Bird Road and Buckingham Road, according to the FHP. No children were on the bus at the time of the wreck.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, vehicles involved and severity of injuries were also unclear.

Count on WINK News to bring you more details as they become available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina