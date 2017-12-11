Car slams into Cape Coral garage, driver arrested for DUI

A Cape Coral man crashed his vehicle into a home on the 100 block of Eldorado Parkway West Sunday morning, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The driver Jeffrey Simpson, 39, had a blood-alcohol level of .15 when the crash took place around 6:45 a.m., deputies said.

Simpson was speeding on Eldorado Parkway and was forced to drive into a driveway when the road ended. The collision damaged a parked car outside of the structure and the garage, deputies said. The impact from the crash also caused a large tool chest to fall onto and damage an antique Corvette being stored inside.

Simpson then attempted to leave the crash scene before getting his car stuck.

Simpson was arrested for three counts of DUI with property damage, hit and run and DUI with BAC over .15.

Writer: Emily Ford