3-month-old panther killed by vehicle, 29th this year

A 3-month-old panther’s remains were collected Saturday on DeSoto Boulevard, making it the 29th death of 2017, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The panther, UCFP320, was hit by a vehicle, just south of 24th Avenue Southeast.

Biologists gain valuable information by examining panther remains. Report injured or dead panthers to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

The FWC updated the “Panther Pulse” page with mortality information through Dec. 11. This information can be viewed here.

Map of known panther occurrences and breeding range

All known occurrences of Florida panthers shown in blue with most occurring south of Orlando, around Lake Okeechobee and down to the end of the peninsula. The area where most panther breeding occurs is shown in orange with all occurring south of Lake Okeechobee and throughout the Everglades area.

Writer: WINK News