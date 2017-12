SWFL gets sea legs at Outdoor Expo & Boat Show

Southwest Florida residents can find a seaworthy ship Sunday at the Outdoor Expo & Boat Show.

The expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the German American Social Club on 2101 SW Pine Island Road.

More than 70 vendors will be at the event showcasing local craftsmanship, and fishing seminars are also offered.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina