Smoke looms as Fort Myers church fire burns

A fire charred a house of worship Sunday afternoon on Lincoln Boulevard.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at the Miracle Prayer Band of Deliverance Inc. church Ben Street and Lincoln Boulevard, according to Lee County Public Safety website.

WINK News reporter Chris Grisby went live via Facebook to showcase the smoke and flames.

LIVE LOOK: Chris Grisby WINK News is on scene of a fire on Lincoln Boulevard and Ben Street in Fort Myers. Posted by WINK News on Sunday, December 10, 2017

The circumstances leading up to the fire were unclear.

1 of 2

Count on WINK News to bring you more details as information becomes available.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Rachel Ravina