Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K9 missing

Multiple law enforcement officers are searching for Edo, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K9.

Edo was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday near his kennel at the intersection of Cranberry Boulevard and Tamiami Trail, the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. He is 105 pounds and was not wearing a collar.

The North Port Police Department is also investigating Edo’s disappearance.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 941-639-0013.

