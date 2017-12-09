Scattered rain, breezy for Saturday

There will be a high of 67 degrees with areas of scattered rain and breezy conditions Saturday, WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

“If you are heading out just keep the umbrella nearby,” Silverang said. “But the second half of the day is going to be so much better.”

Temperatures are expected to drop noticeably into the 50’s by Saturday evening and low to mid 40s Sunday morning, Silverang said.

A winter storm across the Southeast produced snow for parts of the Florida Panhandle early Saturday morning, according to WINK Meteorologist Matt Devitt. Up to 2 inches of snow were reported in some areas.

❄️ LET IT SNOW! ❄️ Parts of the Florida Panhandle saw snow this morning! See what the weather will be like here: http://wink.news/2zF3gr7 Posted by WINK News on Saturday, December 9, 2017