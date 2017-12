Mutt Strut to benefit future Cape Coral animal shelter

Pet owners can exercise for a good cause Saturday at the first Mutt Strut 5K and Fun Mile.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wicked Dolphin Distillery on 131 Southwest 3rd Place. All proceeds will benefit the future Cape Coral Animal Shelter.

Participants can enjoy food, music, vendors and furry friends can participate in the best-dressed dog contest.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern