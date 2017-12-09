Murder-suicide leaves couple dead in Cape Coral

Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday on Southwest 9th Place, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Madonna Pierce-McGuire, 50, and Jason W. McGuire, 47, were found dead at around 9:03 a.m. on the 5200 block of Southwest 9th Place, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed this was a murder-suicide, police said. No other suspects are at large and there is no danger to the public.

Police believe Jason shot Madonna and then shot himself, police said.

Jason was arrested on Nov. 30 for domestic violence and aggravated assault, police said. A no-contact order was in place as a result of the domestic violence arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

Writer: Katherine Viloria