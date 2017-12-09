Escaped Alabama inmate captured in Florida

Authorities say an inmate who escaped from an Alabama prison has been recaptured in Florida.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release that 27-year-old Antwone Wilson was apprehended early Saturday by federal marshals and sheriff’s deputies at a hotel in Titusville, Florida.

Authorities say Wilson escaped Monday from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama. He is serving a sentence of life without parole for a first-degree robbery conviction.

A second inmate, Ronald Odell King, also escaped Monday. He was apprehended on Tuesday. King is serving a 50-year sentence for burglary.

Corrections officials said both inmates will be charged with felony escape and other criminal counts.

Author: Associate Press