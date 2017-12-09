Crash snarls traffic on Collier Boulevard in Naples

A crash snarled traffic Saturday on Collier Boulevard, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Collier Boulevard at Vanderbilt Beach Road, deputies said. The northbound and southbound lanes are shut down.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

All NB and SB lanes of Collier Blvd are closed at Vanderbilt Beach Road for a crash. Please use caution in that area. — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) December 9, 2017