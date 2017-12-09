WINK News/ Chris Cifatte
Naples

Crash snarls traffic on Collier Boulevard in Naples

Published: December 9, 2017 5:40 PM EST
Updated: December 9, 2017 6:05 PM EST

A crash snarled traffic Saturday on Collier Boulevard, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Collier Boulevard at Vanderbilt Beach Road, deputies said. The northbound and southbound lanes are shut down.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

