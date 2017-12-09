Clewiston Middle School substitute teacher accused of selling drugs to children

A 35-year-old middle school substitute teacher is accused of selling drugs to children at Clewiston Middle School, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Maria Otilla Rivera-Magana faces charges of possession of a synthetic drug with intent to sell near a school, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell near a school, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and neglect of a child, deputies said.

Two middle school students complained of feeling ill and admitted to smoking marijuana purchased from a permanent substitute teacher on Dec. 1 at Clewiston Middle School on West Pasadena Ave., deputies said.

Rivera-Magana was arrested Friday after the Hendry County Narcotics Division arranged to make a purchase from her, deputies said.

“I commend Deputy Pelham and members of the Narcotics Division. We cannot and will not allow this behavior to continue on our school campuses”, Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden said.

Rivera-Maganam, who remains at the Hendry County Jail, is being held on a $90,500 bond.

Writer: Katherine Viloria