Suspects steal guns, family heirlooms from Cape Coral home

Thieves took more than $7 thousand worth of personal items from a home on northeast 33rd Lane, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Tom Tilkens arrived home at around 6 p.m. Wednesday and discovered someone had damaged the front door, police said. The suspects stole seven guns, family heirlooms and a wedding ring.

“It’s not just a matter of money or things taken. It’s a personal assault and that, I heard about those feelings … now I’m feeling them,” Tilkens said.

Tilkens and his wife have been married for 14 years and recently bought the home. He says fixing their home’s security system is now a top priority.

The suspects, who remain at large, took about $7,650 worth of personal belongings, police said. Tilkens estimates damage to the front door will cost about $1,500 to replace.

“This was personal stuff,” Tilkens said. “Our home and our sanctuary was violated. My wife’s belongings, scattered all over the floor … it hurts. That hurts more than the lost items.”

Several fingerprints were gathered and submitted for evidence, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria