CORNWELLS HEIGHTS, Pa. (AP)
Overturned truck spills vodka on interstate near Philly
A tractor-trailer carrying vodka overturned, spilling cargo on a busy ramp leading to Interstate 95 near Philadelphia.
The accident closed the Woodhaven Road east ramp to I-95 south in Bucks County around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
It took road crews hours to unload boxes of Tito’s vodka so the truck could be righted.
Officials say the truck driver sustained minor injuries.
The accident is under investigation.
