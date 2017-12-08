Morning fog, then warm Friday ahead of weekend cooldown

Visibilities are down to a quarter-mile in spots as patchy fog takes hold across Southwest Florida.

The fog should burn off by mid-morning, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds in advance of a strong cold front, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

A slight chance of rain exists for Friday morning, but the front will bring widespread rain and a few strong storms late Friday night into Saturday morning, Devitt said. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain is expected.

A dramatic temperature shift will follow.

“Today is the last warm day across Southwest Florida,” Devitt said.

Friday’s high is expected to reach 84, but much cooler air is on the way for this weekend, according to Devitt. Saturday’s high should be only 68, and Sunday’s high will be 63.

The low Saturday night into Sunday morning will dip to 45. Sunday night, it’s forecast to go down to 42.