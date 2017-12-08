LCSO aide accused of sexual battery, making false arrest

A Lee County sheriff’s office aide is accused of making a false arrest and coercing the detainee to perform oral sex on him.

Ivan De Jesus Moreno was arrested overnight, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said early Friday. His age, address and mugshot weren’t immediately made public.

“This kind of behavior is deplorable and we will not tolerate it in our community and certainly not from a member of our agency,” Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott wrote in an emailed statement.

Aides follow up on investigations and respond to non-violent crimes, according to a job description posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. The service calls they go out on don’t require the power of arrest.

They aren’t considered law enforcement officers. Moreno is accused of impersonating one during the encounter.

“He betrayed the community’s trust, this offices’ trust and we will not stand for it,” Scott wrote. “We will enforce the laws across the board and continue to seek justice for the victim.”

Moreno is in custody, facing charges of custodial sexual battery, false imprisonment and battery. Bond has not been set.

Writer: Chuck Myron