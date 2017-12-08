Irma debris drop-off sites to close soon
FORT MYERS, Fla. Times is running short if you’re looking for a way to get rid of what Irma left behind.
These two free drop-off locations for hurricane-related debris close for good at 5 p.m. Friday:
- 21651 Via Coconut Point, Estero
- 7630 Stringfellow Road, St. James City
Another shuts down at 5 p.m. Dec. 15:
- Page Field, 5200 Captain Channing Page Drive, Fort Myers
A fourth site remains open until 5 p.m. Dec. 22:
- 14790 A&W Bulb Road, south Fort Myers
