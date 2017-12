FDOT to improve I-75 corridor in Collier County

The Florida Department of Transportation is working with Collier County to improve the Interstate 75 corridor.

Starting in fiscal year 2019, FDOT will begin a study to look at the growth in the county. The plan will include improvements on the interchanges from Golden Gate Parkway up to mile marker 111.

WINK News reporter Olivia Mancino talks to residents about the major project.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino