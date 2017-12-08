Crews work at the scene of a predawn Friday crash that blocked Bayshore Road at Old Bridge Road in North Fort Myers. (Sam Jones / WINK News)
NORTH FORT MYERS

Crash blocks Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers

Published: December 8, 2017 5:13 AM EST
Updated: December 8, 2017 5:21 AM EST

An early-morning crash blocked Bayshore Road in both directions at Old Bridge Road.

The wreck happened at about 4 a.m. Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. At least one person was hurt.

