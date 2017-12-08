Collier County pet shelter to host 33-hour adopt-a-thon

Southwest Florida residents can take home a “furever” pet this weekend at Collier County Domestic Animal Services.

The center is kicking off their third annual Home for the Holidays Adopt-A-Thon from 9 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday at 7610 David Boulevard.

The event will run for 33 hours straight.

For the event, cat adoptions have been reduced to $10 and dog adoptions to $20.

Adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatments and 30 days of free pet insurance.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Katherine Viloria