Cape Coral mulls $200K sidewalk project at Pelican Elementary School

A stream of cars line the street when the last bell rings at Pelican Elementary School on Southwest 3rd Avenue.

But a lack of sidewalks forces young students to walk near traffic.

Amanda Kearney lives across the street and says it puts her daughter in danger.

“She was coming out here, past the cars and a car whipped in and hit her, so she came home and she was OK, but it’s still scary,” Kearney said.

The push for sidewalks has been an ongoing battle.

In 2013, the city of Cape Coral and the Lee County School District wanted to apply for a grant to build sidewalks within two miles of the area.

But the idea was never pursued.

“I’m always concerned about her getting hit so it’s an issue,” Kearney said.

Now, Cape Coral city council members could be changing that with a resolution to add three sidewalks around the elementary school.

The $200 thousand project would be funded through a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation.

“I’m very excited. I hope that it passes and that we can get sidewalks in here for the kids so they feel a little bit safer walking to school,” Kearney said.

If council members sign off on the project, documents show the sidewalks would be in place by December 2018.

Reporter: Brooke Silverang

