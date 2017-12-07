Venice mayor explains photo of him floating around social media

A Sarasota County mayor is explaining a photo that’s floating around social media.

The photo shows Venice Mayor John Holic appearing to grope a woman who was dressed as a pirate. Mayor Holic says it was a setup.

The mayor acknowledged it happened, but explained that it was about a year ago. He said he was having a glass of wine with his wife when people dressed as pirates came by.

He said a woman in the group asked to have her photo taken with the him and she placed his hand on a balloon that was under her blouse.

“Not being a social media person and being there with my wife, I just figured it was a group of people out having fun; I never thought about someone setting me up,” said the mayor.

Offensive? Photo @CityofVeniceFL Mayor Holic during pirate invasion. Holic: it was a balloon & he’s been set up pic.twitter.com/6o5IlGcbLr — Isabel Mascarenas (@IMascarenas) December 7, 2017

Author: 10News Staff , WTSP