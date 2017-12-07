Suspects sought in Publix, Sanibel Outlets shoplifting

Five people accused of stealing nearly $4,500 worth of clothes and alcohol in November remain at large, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Ralph Lauren Polo store on 20350 Summerlin Road where the five suspects unlocked the back door and allegedly stole 28 shirts and 22 pairs of pants totaling $3,992.99, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The group then went to a Publix liquor store on 15880 Summerlin Road and allegedly stole nine bottles of Patron tequila and Grey Goose vodka totaling $463.91, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Surveillance photos were provided to help track down the suspects:

Anyone with information should call Southwest Florida Crime Stopper at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip. Callers will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

