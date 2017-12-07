Suspect sought in credit card theft at Lee County store

A suspect accused of attempting to rack up thousands in fraudulent credit card charges remains at large.

A woman was shopping on Nov. 3 at Marshalls on 10017 Gulf Center Drive at the Gulf Coast Town Center, when she received a call alerting her of fraudulent charges, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

She realized her wallet was stolen, and checked her statement to find someone purchased items at a Target 8040 Mediterranean Drive in Coconut Point totaling $1,536, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The suspect then attempted to make four purchases in minutes totaling $4,402, but the cards were declined, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information should call Southwest Florida Crime Stopper at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip. Callers will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Rachel Ravina