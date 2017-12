Suspect in Seminole Heights murders formally indicted

Howell Trei Donaldson III was formally indicted on four charges of premeditated first-degree murder in the Seminole Heights killings, the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Donaldson was formally charged in the deaths of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton, State Attorney Anthony Warren said.

10News Staff