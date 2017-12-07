Red tide forecast for Collier County this weekend

Collier County Pollution Control conducted extra red tide samplings Thursday after seeing an increase in the algae blooms offshore.

Severely decomposed fish were reported about 5 to 10 miles offshore of Marco Island on Dec. 2, the city said on its website. Variable winds through the weekend could produce some red tide impacts on the beaches.

Experts are warning residents with chronic respiratory illnesses such as asthma or emphysema to take caution while visiting Collier County beaches this weekend.

Results from Wednesday tests show low concentrations of red tide were found in Charlotte County and high concentrations were found in Lee County.

To view the latest sampling results, click here.

MORE: Red tide could move to Collier County

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Katherine Viloria