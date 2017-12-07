Post offices extend hours, set Christmas deadlines

Time is running short to send holiday packages.

Two U.S. Post Offices have extended hours the next two weekends:

The Naples Main Post Office at 1200 Goodlette Rd N. will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. It will also be open from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

The Coco River Post Office at 1130 Creekside Way will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. It will also be open from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

Both locations have self-service kiosks open around the clock.

Here are the shipping deadlines between now and Christmas:

Dec. 11 – APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail & First Class Mail

Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 15 – Hawaii to Mainland Priority Mail & First Class

Dec. 16 – APO/FPO/DPO USPS Priority Mail Express

Dec. 16 – First Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 – First Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 – Priority Mail

Dec. 20 – Hawaii to Mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 20 – Alaska to Mainland Priority Mail & First Class

Dec. 21 – Alaska to Mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express