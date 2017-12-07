Morning fog limits visibility, impacts SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. A dense fog advisory was issued early Thursday morning for all of Southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Services of Miami and Tampa Bay.

Widespread dense #fog is impacting portions of west-central & SW #FL. Visibility is extremely low in spots, including along I-75 & I-4. The dense fog is expected to persist & have a significant impact on the early morning commute. Please drive carefully. #flwx pic.twitter.com/GUE5kF5GxW — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) December 7, 2017

Collier, Glades and Hendry counties are also included in the dense fog advisory, which is expected to be in effect until 10 a.m., WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

The widespread foggy conditions will impact drivers on their morning commute. WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern, WINK News traffic anchor Kristin Sanchez and Devitt have team coverage on how the widespread foggy conditions will impact drivers during their commute.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Kristin Sanchez

Matt Devitt

Writer: Rachel Ravina