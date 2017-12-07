FORT MYERS, Fla.

Morning fog limits visibility, impacts SWFL

Published: December 7, 2017 5:49 AM EST
Updated: December 7, 2017 6:15 AM EST

FORT MYERS, Fla. A dense fog advisory was issued early Thursday morning for all of Southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Services of Miami and Tampa Bay.

Collier, Glades and Hendry counties are also included in the dense fog advisory, which is expected to be in effect until 10 a.m., WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

The widespread foggy conditions will impact drivers on their morning commute. WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern, WINK News traffic anchor Kristin Sanchez and Devitt have team coverage on how the widespread foggy conditions will impact drivers during their commute.

Reporter:Jessica Alpern
Kristin Sanchez
Matt Devitt
Writer:Rachel Ravina
