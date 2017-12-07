Man sentenced to life for sexual battery of a child in Lee County

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for inappropriate sexual contact with a child under 12 in Lee County, the state attorney’s office said Thursday.

Robert Kenneth Benjamin, 36, was convicted in November of sexual activity with and sexual battery on the child.

The victim told a friend who convinced her to tell her family, the state attorney’s office said. Benjamin admitted to the abuse during a controlled phone call the victim’s family made to him.