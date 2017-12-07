$1 million in cash found during major Lee County drug bust

$1 million and other narcotics were found over the weekend during a drug bust, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 53-year-old man was arrested in the bust, Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said. The correct spelling of the man’s name and his mugshot weren’t immediately made available. He faces trafficking cocaine, possession of heroin and other charges.

The investigation was initially launched after a mother of two children overdosed, Marceno said.

Undercover operatives conducted a drug deal with Powers to establish probable cause for a search warrant, Marceno said. Deputies then searched his home and found the money, along with excess quanties of morphine, cocaine, heroin, and oxycontin.

The location of the drug bust was unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina