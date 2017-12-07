Injured bald eagle recovering at Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda

An injured bald eagle is recovering Thursday at the Peace River Wildlife Center after being shocked by a power line.

Icarus the eagle was rescued from a canal in Punta Gorda after nearby residents heard a loud spark and called 911.

“After we got him out we realized that he had been burned. Feathers all over his body from his head, both wings, his body his tail were just singed,” said Dr. Robin Jenkins, Veterinarian at Peace River Wildlife Center.

Doctors are optimistic about the eagle’s recovery but say it could be a while before he is released.

“We have to wait until all of his feathers malt and grow in fresh feathers before he can be released or before we can tell if he’ll be able to fly again,” Jenkins said.

Peace River Wildlife Center says this isn’t the first time they’ve nursed an eagle back to health after being shocked. Nearly four years ago, the center successfully released a bald eagle named Phoenix back into the wild.

“We really lucked out within seven months, she had replaced enough of her feathers that she was able to be released,” Jenkins said. “So we’re hoping the same thing will happen with Icarus.”

Photos below show Icarus at the Peace River Wildlife Center:

