Fort Myers councilman wants federal government to investigate Dunbar sludge site

Fort Myers councilman Johnny Streets hosted a meeting Thursday to discuss the future of a former sludge dumping site in Dunbar.

Streets wants the federal government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into how the sludge ended up at the site. If negligence is found, Streets wants to hold those people accountable.

“Let’s start from day one until today and make sure we stop scapegoating and find a solution to fix the problem,” Streets said.

WINK News John-Carlos Estrada explains the reason behind the councilman’s request.

MORE:Fort Myers City Council OKs $150K for legal defense as Dunbar sludge lawsuits loom

MORE:Residents: Dunbar sludge results difficult to read

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

