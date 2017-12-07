Domestic violence prompts leave for Cape assistant city manager

Cape Coral Assistant City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a domestic violence investigation, city spokeswoman Connie Barron said Thursday.

City Manager John Szerlag made the decision, according to Barron. It’s unclear who, if anyone, will take Ilczyszyn’s place.

No arrest has been made in the domestic violence case.

Ilczyszyn, a U.S. Navy veteran, took over the assistant city manager job on an interim basis in September 2014. His interim tag was removed in March 2015, when he was give a salary of $115,000 a year.

He’s been employed with the city since 2002, beginning as a water plant operator at the city’s reverse osmosis plant and rising through the ranks of the public works department before joining the city manager’s office in 2011.

Oversight of the costly Utilities Extension project is among Ilczyszyn’s wide-ranging duties.

