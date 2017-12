Cape Coral finalizes plans for nearly $14M streetscape project

Cape Coral finalized plans Thursday for the nearly $14 million streetscape project on 47th Terrace to improve the downtown area.

WINK News reporter Melinda Lee shows the new timeline, cost and renderings of the much anticipated development.



MORE: Budget increases for streetscape project in downtown Cape Coral

MORE: Cape Coral to abandon incentive program aimed at businesses

Reporter: Melinda Lee