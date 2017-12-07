Abby Wambach publicly warns Naples car thieves on Instagram

Soccer legend Abby Wambach publicly scolded thieves after her car was taken from her Naples home for a joy ride and vandalized.

Three people broke into her car, stealing a wallet and purse, and wrote hate speech in sharpie on the inside of the car, according to a post on Wambach’s Instagram account. The trio then rode it around between 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning before bringing the car back.

One person was described as wearing a hooded sweatshirt and cargo shirts, Wambach wrote. Another was wearing a gray top, Nike shirts and Nike shoes, with an Ohio State “O” on the front of a red or black hat.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home caught the culprits and showed the suspects’ description and license plate number, according to Wambach. Fingerprints were also left on the car door.

“This neighborhood has each other’s backs,” Wambach wrote in the post. “Neighbors camera got you, you idiots!!”

Wambach warned whoever was responsible that she’d press charges in 24 hours if they did not come forward and pay for the damage, according to the social media post.

Writer: Rachel Ravina