Woman sought in connection with series of Lee County thefts

A 33-year-old woman is wanted in connection with a series of thefts, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance photos appear to show Samantha Beausoleil as the suspect in a November baby formula theft from a Publix on Paul J. Doherty Parkway, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Beausoleil is also wanted in connection with thefts that have occurred over the last few months at the Home Depot on Northeast Pine Island Road, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Beausoleil was arrested in 2016 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and most recently in October for grand theft in Lehigh Acres, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information should call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers are eligible to a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tips can also be submitted online or via the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Katherine Viloria