Suspects sought in Fort Myers restaurant robbery

A burglary took place Sunday at the BurgerFi on Corporate Commerce Way, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Two suspects, who remain at large, broke into the store between 2:15 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. at the restaurant on 16441 Corporate Commerce Way, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The suspects deactivated the restaurant’s alarm using a valid code and removed an undisclosed amount of cash from a cabinet drawer, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Surveillance video shows the suspects inside the restaurant:

BurgerFi robbery CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SW Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects accused of breaking into the BurgerFi on Corporate Commerce Way in Fort Myers. More: http://wink.news/2j1FeDB Posted by WINK News on Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Katherine Viloria