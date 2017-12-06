Suspect steals $1.5K of playground equipment from Naples preschool

A suspect accused of stealing nearly $1,500 worth of playground equipment from the Learning Village Preschool remains at large, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Lisa Peters, the Learning Center Preschool Director, added locks on the playground gates Friday to secure the area, deputies said.

When Peters returned Monday to the school on Leeland Heights Boulevard East, she found that someone had stolen multiple items from the playground, deputies said.

“You just can’t believe someone would do that to kids,” Peters said.

A metal jungle gym, weighing around 70 pounds, was taken from the playground, Peters said. Waffle plastic blocks, hula hoops and a playtime rainbow climber were also taken.

“They were able to actually get it up and over the playground,” Peters said. “It had to have been adults, not just children looking for something to play with.”

The school will have to wait until their annual fundraiser in March to replace the equipment for the children.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Katherine Viloria