Red tide could move to Collier County

The smell of dead fish at the beach on 33rd Street South could be the start of red tide making its way to Collier County, according to experts at the Calusa Waterkeeper.

WINK News reporter Kelsey Kushner explains how weather and wind patterns over the next few days could push the toxic algae down from Lee County.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner