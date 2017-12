Punta Gorda residents push to reduce canal speeds

Punta Gorda residents are pushing city leaders to slow down boaters in an effort to reduce seawall damage.

WINK News reporter Kristi Gross spoke to homeowners worried that speeding boaters and the wakes from large Christmas boat tours are only making the damage after Hurricane Irma worst.

Reporter: Kristi Gross